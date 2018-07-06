Denise Littin (1965-2018)

Denise L. Littin, 52 years, of Bryan passed away Friday, July 6, 2018 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance with her family by her side. She was born July 20, 1965 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of the late Walter Bailey and Ruth Walters. Denise was a graduate of Morenci High School. She married David M. Littin III on December 31, 1987 in Bryan, Ohio.

Denise worked as an assembler at CK Technologies in Montpelier and previously worked in the kitchen at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan Hospital and Matsu Manufacturing for 18 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Denise had a passion for cats and dogs and enjoyed being out in nature, whether it be camping or sitting in her backyard with her husband, David. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan. She especially cherished spending time with her husband, son, and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, David M. Littin III of Bryan; son, Randall (Melanie) Littin of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Izayuh Littin, Gabriel Littin, Jacinda Littin, Jeremiah Littin, Jonathan Littin, Chloe Littin, and Rayann Collins, two sisters, Linda, Shelia; four brothers, Leonard, Gary, Ed, Jim; special friends, Becky Mavis, Vivian Schooley, Shelley Long, and Cindy Rohrbaugh. Denise was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, and three brothers.

To honor Denise’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or Cancer Assistance of Williams County, 1425 East High Street, Suite 110, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

