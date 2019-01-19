Dennis Dick (1959-2019)

Dennis A. Dick, age 59, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 4:00A.M. on Friday, January 18, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance after a short battle with cancer.

Dennis attended North Central Schools. He most recently worked at Campbell’s Soup Company in quality control and had previously worked at WalMart. Dennis was a fan of rock music, going to concerts and WWE.

Dennis A. Dick was born on July 17, 1959, in Bryan, the son of W. DeWayne. and DeFloy (Furrow) Dick. Dennis is survived by his mother, DeFloy Dick, of Bryan; brother, David (Kayla) Dick, of Wauseon; sister, Debbie (Todd) Augsburger, of Bryan; two nieces; two nephews and two great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and a nephew, Joshua McDaniel.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home immediately after visitation with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

