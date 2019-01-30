Dennis Dillion (1949-2019)

Dennis E. Dillon, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center. Dennis worked as a router for Laidlaw Waste Management and was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Dennis was born on June 20, 1949 in Wooster, Ohio, the son of Eugene Wesley and Helen Kathryn (McCoams) Dillon.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Chester (Tyna) Dillon, of Roachdale, Indiana and Gene (Roberta) Dillon, of Lakeville, Ohio; three grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Sharon) Dillon, of Reelsville, Indiana and Darrell (Fran) Dillon, of Shreve, Ohio and his long time companion, Julie Riegsecker, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Dennis’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

