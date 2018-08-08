Deputies Fatally Shoot Indiana Man Pointing Gun At Them

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies gather evidence after a sheriff’s deputy shot a man holding a gun, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, near Bloomington, Ind. Officials said the man died after being taken to a hospital. (Jeremy Hogan/The Herald-Times via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say officers fatally shot a Bloomington man after he pointed a handgun at them.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields says 24-year-old Daniel Boyer was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. Tuesday at a hospital.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain tells The Herald-Timesthat two deputies went to a rural home a couple of miles outside Bloomington.to serve arrest warrants, and Boyer came out with a handgun and pointed it at them.

Swain said both deputies fired on Boyer, but he could not say how many shots were fired. He said one of the deputies is a veteran and the other was in field training.

Several men and women who were inside the home were taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Information from: The Herald Times

