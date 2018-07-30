DETROIT (AP) — Tigers right-hander Warwick Saupold has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Toledo.
The Tigers announced the move Monday.
Saupold was designated for assignment Saturday. He is 4-1 with a 4.46 ERA this season.
Saupold has made 82 relief appearances for Detroit over the past three seasons, going 8-4 with a 4.98 ERA.
The Tigers were off Monday before hosting two games against the Cincinnati Reds.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Detroit’s Saupold Clears Waivers, Sent To Minors"