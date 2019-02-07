DeWine Taps Former Air Force Colonel As Military Liaison

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ty Greenlees/Dayton Daily News, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has picked a retired Air Force colonel as his senior adviser for aerospace and defense.

DeWine announced Ret. Col. Joseph E. Zeis (zees) Jr.’s appointment Wednesday at the Dayton Development Coalition, where Zeis is a former executive vice president.

DeWine says filling the new Cabinet-level position makes good on a campaign promise.

As DeWine’s military liaison, Zeis will pursue economic opportunities for Ohio’s military and aerospace installations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and NASA Glenn Research Center. He also will handle quality-of-life issues for military families.

Zeis has more than 25 years of service, including as a test wing commander and acquisitions manager.

The U.S. Air Force Academy graduate also holds master’s degrees in aeronautical engineering and national resource strategy and a law degree.

