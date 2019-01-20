Dexter Rupp (1963-2019)

Dexter Jay Rupp, 55 years, of Archbold, passed away Saturday morning, January 19, 2019. He was born June 10, 1963, in Wauseon, the son of Howard and Delores (Troyer) Rupp. He was a 1981 graduate of Archbold High School.

Dexter has farmed his whole life and enjoyed owning Thee Ultimate Car Wash. He attended Life Changing Realities Fellowship in Edgerton.

He is survived by two children, Andrew Rupp with companion Emma Short of Archbold, and Sara Rupp of Wauseon; his companion Kimberly Long; his mother, Delores (Troyer) Rupp; a sister Teresa (Tom) Benno of Oak Park, IL; two brothers, Jeff Rupp of Archbold and Tracy (Cathy) Rupp of Noblesville, IN; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Rupp and his sister-in-law Marlene (King) Rupp.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Archbold Evangelical Church. Interment will precede at 10 AM in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Archbold Evangelical Church from 2 – 8 PM on Thursday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be given to Life Changing Realities Fellowship or CHP Hospice.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.