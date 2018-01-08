Diane Lovejoy (1954 – 2018)

Diane C. Lovejoy, 63, of West Unity passed away after a brief and courageous struggle with ALS, Monday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on February 15, 1954 in Montpelier to Melvin Gail and Betty Jean (Randall) John. Diane graduated from Montpelier High School in 1972.

Diane owned and operated Circle City Gymnastics in Angola, Indiana for many years. Prior to that she worked at Beam Stream in Montpelier and currently worked at Nostrum Laboratories in Bryan. She was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Montpelier Eagles.

She is survived by her loving companion Eric L. Tressler of West Unity; two daughters Maren (Steve) Donaldson of Doylestown, Ohio and Mandy (Scott) Goodnight of Montpelier; two granddaughters Raegan and Maggie Jacob; siblings Jeff John of Montpelier, Pam (Larry) Shaull of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kent (Jill) John of Montpelier, Kurt John of Montpelier, Kraig (Laura) John of Columbus, Georgia and Scott (Lisa) John of West Unity; many nieces and nephews; and very close friend Ginnie McMillen.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and sister Patricia John.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.