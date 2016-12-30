Diane M. Storehalder (1959 – 2016)

Diane Marie Storehalder, 57, of rural Waldron, MI, died unexpectedly Christmas morning, December 25, 2016, at Hillsdale Community Health Center. She was born June 15, 1959, in Fayette, OH, to the late Robert and Martha (Huntley) Morrison. Diane married Dick Storehalder on April 11, 1980, in Fayette, and he survives.

Diane was a 1978 graduate of Pittsford High School. She served as a co-owner with her husband in the family business, Storehalder Farms. She was formerly a Girl Scout leader and belonged to the Stateline Rock and Gem Society in Morenci. Diane’s greatest passion was time spent with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 36 years, Dick, are a son, Alan (Veronica) Storehalder of Waldron; three daughters, Krista (Craig) Kurtz of Waldron, Trisha Storehalder of Boone, IA, and Heidi Storehalder of Waldron; three brothers, Randy Morrison and Ron Morrison both of Fayette, and Steven Morrison of Pittsford; and ten grandchildren.

A funeral service for Diane will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at Waldron High School with Pastor Kim Repp officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, from 3-8 p.m., also at the school. Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Diane are suggested to Kings Kupboard Food Pantry in Hillsdale or a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com