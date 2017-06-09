Diane Miller (1940 – 2017)

Diane (Shaffer) Miller, 77, of Alvordton, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 at 6 p.m. peacefully in her home with her family by her side.
She was born on March 10, 1940 in Alvordton to Truman and E. Irene (Stoner) Shaffer. Diane was a loving mother, a business owner and a friend to many; most of who called her “mom”. She will be deeply missed.
Diane leaves behind her three children; Stacey (and her partner, Chris) Shane and Shawn Miller; twin brother, Daniel Shaffer Sr.; sister, Helen; grandchildren, Jena, Nicholas, Britney, Katelyn and Coty; two great grandchildren, Braylynn Baker and Skyler Myers; and five step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John E. Miller.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity. Donations may be made to Thompson Funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com
