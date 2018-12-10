Diane Tanner-Schneider (1950-2018)

A Day of Celebration of Life will be held at Salem Church of Waldron, Michigan on December 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Diane, 68, died October 13, 2018, in her home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, where she had resided since 1970.

She was born in Wauseon on August 18, 1950, the daughter of Charles and Arlene (Hayes) Tanner. On December 29, 1989, she married Robert Schneider, and he survives.

Also surviving are a step-daughter, Kellie Schneider; two step-grandchildren, Aliyah and Xavier of Columbus; three sister, Bonnie (Thomas) Berry of Delphos; Jackie Tanner of Portolla Valley, California; Pat (the late Richard) Yoh of Alvordton; one brother, Allen (Betty) Tanner of West Unity; eight nieces and nephews; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and great nieces and nephews.

Diane was a member of the first kindergarten class at Hilltop, a 1968 graduate of Hilltop High School, and a 1989 graduate of Franklin University of Columbus, Ohio, with an Associate’s Degree in Business Management.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Charles and Arlene Tanner; brother, David tanner; and brother-in-law, Dick Yoh. Diane worked locally at Mendelson’s Egg Company before moving to Columbus, where she worked for 22 years for the Star Bank, and then she retired from the Franklin County Child Support Enforcement Agency in 2016.

Diane enjoyed and supported the U.S.A., having married a (retired) Navy man. She was an avid OSU Buckeye fan as well. We invite you to celebrate and support Diane on December 26 at 2:00 p.m., with her family and friends.

Please feel free to wear your OSU or USA gear, as that would make Diane smile. Go Bucks? and God Bless the USA!

