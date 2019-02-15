Divers Recover Body Of Missing Snowmobiler From Michigan Lake

Kent County sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon talks to a group of people about the search for a missing snowmobiler during a press conference at the Spencer Township Fire Department on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Spencer Township, Mich. Authorities say a snowmobiler is missing at a lake in western Michigan and another snowmobiler was rescued from unstable ice at the lake. The Kent County sheriff’s office responded Wednesday night to Lincoln Lake in Spencer Township following a 911 call from a person who reported he was riding with a man who apparently went into open water. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a snowmobiler who drove into open water on a lake in western Michigan.

Sgt. Joel Roon of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 29-year-old Joseph Brown was found Thursday afternoon in water 50-60 feet (15-18 meters) deep in Lincoln Lake in Spencer Township.

Roon says searchers used sonar-equipped underwater robots, then an underwater camera, before divers recovered the body.

The search for Brown began Wednesday night when another snowmobiler reported Brown had apparently driven into open water. The sheriff’s department says the caller was rescued from unstable ice by a hovercraft.

