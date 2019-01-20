DNR Warning Residents To Stay Off Thin Ice; Four Have Fallen Through

District 2 Conservation Officers are in route to Crooked Lake in Noble County, Indiana in reference to two ice fishermen that have fallen through the ice. That is four fishermen this week that have fallen through, including one fatality in Hamilton, Indiana (Terry Lake).

Lakes and ponds have not had adequate time to freeze. There are no fish swimming in any of our public freshwater lakes that are worth risking your life and the life of the first responders that will come to your rescue if you happen to fall through.

Please stay off the ice!

From Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

