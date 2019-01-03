Dodgers To Send Reds $7M On Sept. 15 As Part Of Trade

In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Los Angeles Dodgers shook up their National League-championship roster Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood and cash to the Reds for right-hander Bailey.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay Cincinnati $7 million on Sept. 15 as part of the seven-player trade that sent Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood to the Reds.

Pitcher Homer Bailey was sent to the Dodgers in the Dec. 21 deal along with minor leaguer infielder Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray. The Reds obtained catcher Kyle Farmer.

Bailey is guaranteed $28 million: a $23 million salary this year and a $5 million buyout of a 2020 club option. Kemp is due $21.5 million in the final season of his contract, and Puig and Wood are eligible for salary arbitration.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.