Don Patten (1935-2018)

Don C. Patten, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 3:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center after a brief illness.

Mr. Patten was a 1955 graduate of Stryker High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by The Aro Corporation for twenty years and then went on to drive truck for Hornish Brothers Trucking, retiring at the age of seventy.

Don was active in the community, owning and operating the Bike Barn from 1981-1989, was a member and past president of the Bryan Lions Club, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, and was a charter member of the Bryan Historic Homes Association. Most of all, he was a devoted family man who enjoyed being with his children and especially his grandchildren, attending and supporting them in all of their endeavors.



Don C. Patten was born on November 11, 1935, in Farmer Township in Defiance County, Ohio, the son of Harold J. and Pauline (Donze) Patten. He married his wife of fifty-six years, Sharon K. Calvin, on June 9, 1962, in Bryan and she survives.



Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Heath (Rebecca) Patten, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; two daughters, Heather (Jesse) Teegarden and Holly (and fiancé, Jason Snider) Goodrich, both of Bryan; three grandchildren, Austin Teegarden, Hannah Goodrich and Willow Patten; and one sister, Sandra (Tom) Kraemer, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cheryl Patten; a nephew, Robert Corron III; and a brother-in-law, Gary Calvin.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services celebrating the life of Don C. Patten will be held on Thursday, August 23, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Nancy Berkheiser officiating. The family will also receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Brown Cemetery, near Bryan.



Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society or to the Bryan Music Boosters.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.