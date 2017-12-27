Don Wade (1925 – 2017)

Don H. Wade, age 92, of Edgerton Ohio, went home to be with his Lord at 5:00 A.M. on Monday, December 18, 2017, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.

Mr. Wade attended Hicksville High School before entering the United States Navy in 1944, serving in World War II. He trained at Great Lakes, Illinois, and Gulfport, Mississippi, then served on the USS William G. Lee and USS Nields as a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class. He was awarded the Victory Medal, EAME Ribbon and Asia Pacific Medal and discharged in 1946. He enjoyed working his farm and was employed at Dana Corporation in Auburn, Indiana, for more than twenty years until his retirement. He was a Life member of Farmer American Legion Post #137, attended the Edgerton Church of Christ and was known as a man who could fix almost anything.

Don H. Wade was born November 26, 1925 in DeKalb County, Indiana, the son of Stearl E. and Delphia (Coburn) Wade. He married Violet Virginia Everly on October 21, 1956, in Monroe, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2010.

Also surviving are a daughter, Donna (Jeff) Crozier, of Liberty Center, Ohio; a son, Tommy (Deb) Wade, of Edgerton; three grandsons, Jon and Justin (Nikki) Wade and Luke (Kimmy) Crozier; four great-grandchildren, A.J., Carter and Stefanie Wade and Madison Crozier; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Becky Wade; two sisters, Irene Carter and Leone Bills; and two brothers, Robert, killed in action in WW II, and Gearold Wade.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society, Edgerton Church of Christ or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

