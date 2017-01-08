Donal L. Tomblin, Sr. (1950 – 2017)

Donal L. Tomblin, Sr., 66, of Pioneer passed away early Thursday morning at his home. He was born on August 5, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan to Jesse W. and Dorothy L. (Evitts) Tomblin. On May 15, 1969, he married Nancy M. Ignasiak in Romulus, Michigan and she survives.

Don enjoyed dairy farming, taxidermy, hunting and working around his home. He was also involved in classic car restoration.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; five children, Shelley (Robert) Rapa of Reading, Michigan, Sherry (Scott) Dowling of Jerome, Michigan, Stephanie (Jason) Colburn of Adrian, Michigan, Stacey (Shawn) Turner of Pioneer, and Donal (Marci) Tomblin, Jr. of Pioneer; and fourteen grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Brett, and two brothers Dean and Dennis Tomblin.

Visitation for Don will be on Monday, January 9th from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Matthews to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com