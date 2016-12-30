Donald E. Yoder (1929 – 2016)

Donald E. Yoder, age 87, of Wauseon, passed away Monday evening, December 19, 2016 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, after a brief but difficult battle with cancer. Donald was one of the first employees hired by Erie Sauder, and continued to work for Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for almost 40 years, having retired in 1997, with an absolutely perfect attendance record.

Donald was born In Archbold on December 3, 1929, the son of Christ and Stella (Rupp) Yoder. He was raised from birth at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold. He graduated from Archbold High School in 1948, where he was a great athlete. While in school he was known by his coaches and teammates as a “true sportsman, through and through.” He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, and he was honorably discharged in 1957. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Among his associations, he was a very active member with the Knights of Columbus and as a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts. And all through life he was an avid bowler, who bowled in two different leagues and had several perfect games.

Left to cherish his memory, are his two children; daughter, Janet (Tim) Kline of Hicksville; son, Mike Yoder of Wauseon. He was a dear and beloved father who will be forever missed. Also surviving is his brother, Paul Yoder of Rossford, and his ex-wife, Mary Lou Steward, who together shared 37 years of marriage and remained lifetime friends. He also has many nieces and nephews surviving. He was preceded in death by both parents, and one sister, Annie Sorenson.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Knights of Columbus. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.