Donald Jones (1936-2018)

Donald S. Jones, age 82, of Wauseon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon, August 29, 2018 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Don was born in Fall River, MA on March 21, 1936 to the late Kenneth Jones and Alma (Burgess) Jones.

From his mid-teens to early 20’s, Don worked as a commercial fisherman in New England. On May 23, 1964 he married Angelena Brown and she survives. He later relocated to Wauseon with his wife. Don retired as a truck driver for Roadway Trucking and was a member of Teamsters Local #20 and Local #710. Don and his wife were members of First Baptist Church in Wauseon and most recently Haven Heights Baptist Church.

Along with his wife of 54 years, Angelena Jones; he is survived by his children, Anthony (Doreen) Jones, Jeffrey (Maureen) Jones, Donna Anthony, Desiree Taylor, Crystal (Robert) Forwerck and Kenneth (Erica) Jones; sisters, Alma Vahey and Beverly Mitchell; 13 grandchildren and 8 greatgrandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. The funeral service honoring Don’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday at Haven Heights Baptist Church, 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 with receiving of friends from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM. Pastors Lance Wyse will be officiating.

Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Those considering a show of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to Haven Heights Baptist Church or the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co Rd J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.