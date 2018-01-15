Donald Rediger (1938 – 2018)

Donald L. Rediger Sr., 79, of Pioneer passed away Thursday evening at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

He was born on May 21, 1938 in Frontier, Michigan to Wayne H. and Doris I. (McClung) Rediger. Don graduated from Pioneer High School in 1956.

On December 9, 1972 he married the love of his life, Martha Suzic, and she preceded him in death in April 2007. Don was a retired Bridgewater Township Dairy Farmer and was a member of the Montpelier Eagles #2246.

Don is survived by eight children, Richard D. Blank of Pioneer, Gary (Amanda) Blank of Bryan, Charles (Tammy Gibbs) Blank of Montpelier, Edward (Becky Steele) Blank of Hillsdale, Michigan, Donald (Beth) Rediger Jr. of Montpelier, Vicki (Roger) Stump of Frontier, Michigan, Lorie (Bryan Swan) Bates of Jonesville, Michigan, and Sam (Jamie) Shinabarger of Jasper, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; brother David (Linda Tyler) Rediger of Pioneer; two nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Martha, daughter-in-law April Blank, and nephew Ben Rediger.

Visitation for Don will be on Tuesday, January 16th from 4-8 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. There will be a private graveside service at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Jim Rediger to officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences can be left online at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.