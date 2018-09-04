Donaldson Hits Grand slam, Leads Columbus Over Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to an 8-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Clippers and a four-game winning streak for the Mud Hens.

The grand slam by Donaldson scored Rob Brantly, Todd Hankins, and Brandon Barnes to give the Clippers a 5-0 lead.

The Clippers later added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Yu Chang hit a solo home run, while Chang and Brantly hit solo home runs in the eighth.

Columbus starter Ryan Merritt (3-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Warwick Saupold (3-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

Willi Castro singled three times for the Mud Hens.

Despite the loss, Toledo is 13-7 against Columbus this season.

