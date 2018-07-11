Donna Luebker (1923-2018)

Donna Luebker, age 94, of Wauseon, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on July 10, 2018. She was born in Wauseon, Ohio on August 5, 1923, to Ralph and Mabel (Mohler) Biddle. At the start of the depression they moved to the family farm outside of Liberty Center.

She attended Liberty Center Schools, graduating in 1941. She married Bill Luebker in January of 1945. Bill and Donna farmed for many years in Fulton County. They raised award winning Holstein Cows. They were blessed with three children. Husband Bill, son John, and daughter Annette preceded her in death.

Surviving is daughter, Margaret (Curtis) Frick of Elk Rapids, MI; granddaughters, Allison (John) Mach and Monica Frick; and two great-granddaughters, Julie and Haley Mach. Her two brothers, Gordon Biddle and Kenneth Biddle predeceased her. She is survived by brothers, Bill (Pauline) of Johnstown, OH and Jim (Judie) of Lima, OH; and sister-in-law, Sue Biddle of Delta. Also, many nieces, nephews, and valued friends, including Nancy Keipert and Sherry Franks.

Donna served as an advisor for the York Boosters 4-H Club. She was a member of the DAR and Trinity Lutheran Church. She served as church treasurer, taught Sunday School, and led Bible Studies for her women’s circle. From 1941 – 1944 and again from 1955 – 1985 she was a legal secretary for lawyers in Wauseon and Delta.

A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tim Sonnenberg, officiating. Interment will be private in Forest Hills Cemetery in Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

