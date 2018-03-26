Donna Nafziger (1931 – 2018)

Donna Marie Nafziger, age 87, of Archbold, passed away late Saturday evening, March 24, 2018, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.Donna was born in Fulton County, Ohio on January 6, 1931, the daughter of George and Sylvia (Short) Schmucker. On November 14, 1949 she married Maurice Nafziger, at Lockport Mennonite Church, and he preceded her in death in 2009.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a child. After marriage she attended Tedrow Mennonite Church to help establish a church in that area. In 1959 she returned to Lockport Mennonite Church and continued to serve in various areas of the church. She, along with her husband, served as youth sponsors, Quiz Team Leader, hosted International students, and hosted a stranger stranded on the Turnpike for six weeks.

Surviving are children; Rodney (Daria) Nafziger of Venice, FL, Victoria Nafziger (Frank Zimmer) of Bryan, OH, Dawn (Gary) Huebner of Houston, TX, and Dwight (Karen) Nafziger of Cannonsburg, PA; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous step grand and great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Short of West Unity; and one brother, James (Ethel) Schmucker of Archbold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; parents; and infant granddaughter, Jaqueline Nafziger.

Visitation for Donna will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Lockport Mennonite Church. A Celebration of Donna’s Life will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., also at the church, with Pastor Steve Heatwole, officiating. Interment will be in the Lockport Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Shalom Counseling and Mediation Center or CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

