Donna Neill (1943 – 2017)

Donna Lou Neill, 74 years, of West Unity, is resting peacefully after passing away Saturday, May 13, 2017, after battling dementia tooth and nail for the past 3 ½ years .

Donna was born April 20, 1943 in German Township, Fulton County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard “Jack” and Ida (Lienau) Leininger.

She was a 1961 graduate of Archbold High School. The best two words to describe Donna are mom and “fixer”. Donna worked for the former West Unity Hardware. She also worked as a machine operator for CTI in West Unity. Donna was an accomplished woodworker, always working on projects in and around her home. She also reupholstered furniture and rewove cane chairs. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and could cook fried chicken and homemade french fries like nobody else. She treasured the time she could spend with her family.

Surviving are her children, Rhonda (Bruce) VanArsdalen of West Unity, Paul (Christy) Neill of Xenia, Ohio, Julie Westrick of West Unity, Ric (Jeannette) Neill of Hanover, Michigan, Tim (Brittany) Bowers of Sherwood, Ohio and Samantha (Ed) Eisel of Fayette, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Isaac, Arleigh and Eleana VanArsdalen, Sara Wheeler, Cody Zuver, Jennifer Westrick, Rachel (Jason) Gilbert, Heather Wrozek, David Neill and Riley Bowers; her companion of the past 27 years, Brent Bowers of West Unity; two sisters, Helen (Bob) Disbrow of Swanton, Ohio and Joann Elendt of Greenville, North Carolina. There were many other people who also thought of her as mom.

Memorial services for Donna Lou Neill will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends in the funeral home on Wednesday, beginning at 3:00 p.m. continuing until the service begins at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com