Donna Stemen (1922 – 2018)

Donna M. Stemen, age 95, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:10 A.M. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Fulton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wauseon, Ohio, where she was a resident. Mrs. Stemen was a lifelong resident of Bryan and attended Bryan High School. She was a Life member of Bryan VFW Post #2489 Auxiliary, in which she was active for more than twenty-five years. In her younger years she was employed at Red and White grocery and later operated the Midway restaurant in Manistique, Michigan, with her husband, Keith, for many years. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed watching sports on TV, playing cards, and attending the Bryan Senior Center for many years.

Donna M. Stemen was born on June 5, 1922, in Bryan, the daughter of William and Hazel (Garber) Gotshall. She married Glen Hunter, who preceded her in death in 1961, and then married Keith Stemen on July 28, 1961, and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Survivors include two sons, Jerry (Natalie) Brillhart, of Aurora, Ohio, and Richard (Kathleen) Hunter, of Wauseon, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her eight siblings, Beatrice Myers, Betty Welsh, Raymond Gotshall, Lloyd Gotshall, Pete Gotshall, Robert Gotshall, Francis Gotshall and Cliff Gotshall.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Pam Przybylski officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Bryan VFW Post #2489 Auxiliary, Bryan Senior Center or Great Lakes Caring Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

