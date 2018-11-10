Donna Stevenson (1929-2018)

Donna J. Stevenson, age 88, of Swanton and formerly of Wauseon passed away late Wednesday November 7, 2018 at Swanton Valley Healthcare. Prior to her retirement she had been the Assistant Treasurer for the Pike-Delta-York School District.

Mrs. Stevenson was born on November 15, 1929 in Delta, Ohio the daughter of the late Marion and the late Irene (Sindel) Soles. In 1947 she married Dale Williams. Following his death in 1984 she married Orville Stevenson and he preceded her in death. She was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church.

Surviving are sons; Robert (Joyce) Williams of Centerville, Ohio, Gary (Debra) Williams of Bethel, Ohio, Randy (Angi) Williams of Albuquerque, NM, daughter; Charlotte Kerivan of Branford, CT. Also surviving are step-children; Hal (Sue) Stevenson of Evansport, Ohio, Sue (Ken) Luessenhop of Fort Wayne, IN, Kay (John) Cattell of Ayersville, Ohio, Kim (Mark) McKibben of Toledo, Ohio, Joy (Kim) Oelky of Defiance, nine grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 31 step-great-grandchildren. Sister Rachel (William) Knecht of Toledo also survives. Preceding her in death besides her husbands was sister; Betty Soles, grand-daughter Korrie Williams and great-grandson Bryant Hill.

Arrangements are pending at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta.

