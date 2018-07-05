Dorathea Koppenhofer (1920-2018)

Dorathea M. “Dottie” Koppenhofer, 98, of The Villages passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018. Mrs. Koppenhofer was born February 5, 1920 in Clinton Township, OH to Herman and Minnie (Warncke) Bunke. Dottie was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, OH where she was involved with the Women’s organization, taught Sunday School and helped as a lay minister.

Dottie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and showed that love by keeping up and corresponding often with her family and friends in letters and cards. Locally she was affectionately known as “Little Mama” by many neighbors and friends in The Villages. Survivors include her children, Keith & Joyce Koppenhofer of The Villages and Jean & Bill Herrick of The Villages; 7 grandchildren, Kam, Kara, David, Jonathan, Gretchen, T.W. and Ben; 11 great-grandchildren. Dottie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norbert in 2013, son, Gary Koppenhofer, daughter-in-law, Connie Koppenhofer, grandson, Steve Koppenhofer, 2 brothers, 4 sisters.

Visitation for Dottie will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, where a Celebration of Dottie’s Life will immediately follow at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Brian Haller, officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either the Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St, Delta, OH 43515 or Cornerstone Hospice, www.cshospice.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

