Doreen Gibson (1923-2018)

Doris Maureen Gibson, 95, of Montpelier, Ohio and formerly of Foristell, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. She was born on April 9, 1923 in Pevely, Missouri to Charles J. and Ollie M. (Adams) Lammert.

Doris graduated from Normandy High School in St. Louis, Missouri in 1940 and then attended Miss Hickey Secretary School in St. Louis for one year. On May 29, 1941 she married Fadaylis F. Gibson in Moscow Mills, Missouri and he preceded her in death in 1987.

Doris retired as vice president of Duro-Flex Products in Foristell, Missouri after 32 years of service. While working as vice president she was also bookkeeper, secretary and treasurer. Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wentzville, Missouri.

She is survived by four sons, Fadaylis “Scott” (Jessica) Gibson, of Concordia, MO, Guy (Mary) Gibson of Bowling Green, MO, Michael (Holly) Gibson of Warrenton, MO and Greg (Jill) Gibson of Warrenton, MO; one daughter, GayLynn (Pastor Donald) Harris of Montpelier; twenty grandchildren; forty great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; and one sister, Doyne L. Grenia of St. Louis, MO. Doris was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 46 years, Fadaylis Gibson.

A time to receive friends will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Don Harris to officiate. Doris will be laid to rest at Linn Cemetery in Wentzville. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfunrealhome.com .

