Doris Short (1931-2019)

Doris M. Short, 88, West Unity Ohio, passed away January 12, 2019, at Hillside Country Living.

Doris was born in Fulton County Ohio on January 6, 1931, the daughter of George and Sylvia (Short) Schmucker. Doris married LaMar Short in the Lockport Church on February 16, 1952, of which they were members. LaMar proceeded her in death in 1998.

Doris was an active member of the church until medical conditions kept her from doing so. Her concern for her grandchildren then was given priority, keeping in touch as long as she was able to do so.

Survivors include children; Gordon (Pat) Short, Goshen, IN, Kathi (Steve) Bauer, Montpelier, Randy (Deb) Short Stryker, Lynn (Karlene) Short, Pettisville, Kris (Mark)Griffiths, Powell, OH; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving; Brother Jim (Ethel) Schmucker, in-laws, Arlo (Karen) Short, Arva Beck, Romaine (Donald) Beck along with many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents and twin sister, Donna (Mose) Nafziger.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Lockport Mennonite Church in Stryker, OH. A memorial service also at Lockport will be held January 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Steve Heatwole, officiating. A fellowship meal to follow. Interment will precede the service in the Lockport Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Lockport Mennonite Church Vacation Bible School, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

