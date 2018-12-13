Dorothy Grieser (1928-2018)

Dorothy L. Grieser, 90, of Archbold, passed away Monday, December 10, at Fairlawn Haven. She was born May 21, 1928 near Pettisville, the daughter of Adam and Beulah (Hooley) Burkholder. She married Dale Grieser on April 9, 1950. He preceded her in death in 1998.



She was a homemaker, assisted with bookkeeping for her husband’s construction business and cooked at Das Essen Haus and The Barn Restaurant.



Nurtured by the deep and abiding love of Jesus Christ, she was a member of West Clinton Mennonite Church. She was active there in many ways over the years, including teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

She was also a long-time volunteer at Care and Share. Dorothy expressed her creativity and love of beauty through painting, sewing, crafts, and gardening. In later life, she enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cat, Simon.

She is survived by her five children: Kathleen (John Cipka) Cleveland; Cynthia Williams, Grand Ledge, MI); Barbara, San Jose, CA); Sara (Dave Malone), Woodruff, SC) and D. Jonathan (Corrie Norman), Madison, WI; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters: Marge King (Archbold), Betty Yeager (Sacramento, CA), and Donna Graber, sisters-in-law Pat Burkholder and Estelle Grieser (Archbold).

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Burkholder and Donald Burkholder; and sisters Saverna Humbarger, Mabel Jantzi, and Alta Leininger.

A memorial service is being planned for March, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to West Clinton Mennonite Church or Mennonite Central Committee.

The family would like to express its deep gratitude to the staff of Fairlawn Haven for the compassionate care they gave Mother over the years.

