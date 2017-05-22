Dorothy Griesinger (1928 – 2017)

Dorothy L. Griesinger, age 88, of Delta, passed away Tuesday evening, May 16, 2017 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

She was born in Whitehouse, OH on May 25, 1928 to the late Edward Borck and Mildred (Stevenson) Borck.

Dorothy graduated from Delta High School in 1946 at later married the late Hugh E. Griesinger Sr. on April 10, 1948.

After many years of service, she retired from Perfection Finishers. Dorothy was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church, AARP and the Delta American Legion Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Hugh “Butch” Griesinger Jr. in 2008; daughter, Kay E. Doren in 2009; brother, Robert Borck; sister, Margerie Sharples; and grandson, Wesley Griesinger.

Dorothy is survived by son, Raymond (Rebecca) Griesinger of Springfield Twp; brother, John (Maryann) Borck of Wauseon; daughter-in-law, Sandra Griesinger of Holland; seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Relay For Life in Dorothy’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.