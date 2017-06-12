Dorothy Kaiser (1923 – 2017)

Dorothy L. Kaiser, age 94, of Edon, Ohio, died at 10:55 P.M. on Friday, June 9, 2017, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center-Bryan, where she was a patient.

Mrs. Kaiser was a 1941 graduate of Ney High School. She and her husband owned and operated Kaiser Ready Mix and Lime and they built the Edon Trailer Court. She was a devoted member of the Edon United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women and was also a member of the Edon American Legion Post #664 Legion Auxiliary.

Dorothy L. Kaiser was born on February 26, 1923, in Ney, Ohio, the daughter of Martin H. and Emma B. (Perry) Motter. She married Harold D. “Shorty” Kaiser on December 25, 1945 in Ney and he preceded her in death on April 19, 1995.

Survivors include one daughter, Melanie (Philip) Surbey, of Edon; four grandchildren, Dan Hug, Mindy (Doug) Stayner and Jason Surbey all of Edon and Shawn (Claire) Surbey of Mendon, Massachusetts; nine great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; brother, Thurmon Motter, of Duncan, Arizona; and one sister, Donna Hines, of Phoenix, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Roger Motter.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Terry Gunderman officiating. Interment will follow in the Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com