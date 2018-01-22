Dorothy Shipman (1917 – 2018)

Dorothy H. Shipman, 100, of Kokomo, IN; formerly of Delta, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at St. Vincent Kokomo.

Dorothy was born on November 18, 1917 in Delta, Ohio to the late Roscoe and Mae (Wiseman) Koos.

Dorothy was a true renaissance woman; as a teenager she would take her .22 rifle to the local creeks to run her muskrat trap lines, selling the pelts to earn money.

She was married, then widowed, at a very young age and left with a young son and daughter to raise before marrying again after World War II, when she had 3 more sons. She was a devoted and loving mother to her five children.

She was a Girl Scout leader, and active in her sons Cub Scouts and little league baseball. After she was divorced from her second husband, she became the first woman welder at the Day Brook Ottawa Company. She was a book keeper for several businesses in Bowling Green, Ohio, and owned her own restaurant in Wayne. She was a sports enthusiast and never missed watching the Colts play. She loved cats, and in her later years owned and ran a Persian cattery. She enjoyed bowling and traveling.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Linda Shipp (Frank Downs); sons, James R. (Lauren) Shipman, San Jose, CA, and Terry R. (Carol Ann) Shipman, Flossmoor, IL; nine grandchildren, Joe, Galen, Ryan, Andrea, Ian, Kael, Lauren, Daryla, and Jeff; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death are two sons, Daryl Habel and Dennis Shipman; and sister, Mildred Pfaff.

There will be a time of visitation for Dorothy on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 South Main Street, Kokomo. There will be a graveside service at Dutch Ridge Cemetery in Delta on January 25, 2018 at 1:00pm with local arrangements by Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515