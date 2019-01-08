Dorothy Spencer (1930-2019)

Dorothy M. Spencer, age 88, of Archbold, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

She was the daughter of the late Emil and Alvina (Cohrs) Koppenhofer, born in Monroe Township, Henry County, Ohio on July 18, 1930. She married Thomas Spencer on November 16, 1952 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2017.

After graduation, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She also volunteered for many years in the church and in the Fairlawn Retirement Community. Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She enjoyed baking, often entering baking contests and giving cookies away. She loved to read and enjoyed sports – especially golf and the Detroit Tigers.

Dorothy is survived by sons, John (Cathy) Spencer of Waterville, OH and Steven Spencer of Pikesville, MD; grandchildren, Angela (Matt) Collins, Corinna Spencer (Torri Craig), and Michael (Stephanie) Spencer; and step-grandchildren, Jason (Dani) Toelle and Kevin Toelle; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne Koppenhofer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter Deborah; brothers, Ervin, Lewis, and Franklin; and a sister, Alvada Hazelswart.

Funeral services for Dorothy will take place on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Roger Marlow, officiating. Interment will be private at Forest Hill Cemetery in Napoleon, Ohio. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 11, 2019, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Those wishing a monetary contribution in Dorothy’s memory are asked to consider the Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been honored with Dorothy’s care and arrangements.

