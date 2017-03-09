Dorothy W. Orndorff (1923 – 2017)

Dorothy W. Orndorff, age 93 of Delta, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. She was born at her parents’ home in rural Delta on June 24, 1923. Dorothy graduated from Delta High School.

While attending Bowling Green State University, Dorothy was one of only a few women chosen to participate in aeronautic engineering studies at Penn State with the Curtis Wright Project. The program was designed to fill a personnel shortage at Curtiss-Wright Corporation which manufactured planes for WWII and giving the specially selected women the nick name, Curtiss-Wright Cadets. Later she attended the Ohio State University and went on to a teaching career that lasted over 25 years; last of which was at Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, serving as guidance counselor. Dorothy was an active member of the Zion United Methodist Church near Delta, the OSU Alumni Association and was an avid OSU buckeyes fan.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur J. Orndorff and Lora Ellen (Murray) Orndorff; brothers, Blaine, John Robert, and Loel Orndorff; along with her infant brother, Arthur. Dorothy is survived by her nieces and nephews, David (Kathleen) Orndorff, Beth (Roger) Cummins, James Orndorff, Paul (Karla) Orndorff and John (Becky) Orndorff; along with great nephews and nieces and friends.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service celebrating Dorothy’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon. Rev. Donald Krieger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery near Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy, may consider a memorial contribution to the Zion United Methodist Church, 4533 Co Rd 11, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com