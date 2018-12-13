Douglas Mowrer (1944-2018)

Douglas Jay Mowrer, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice after an extended illness.

Mr. Mowrer was a graduate of Lear River High School in Lear River, Illinois, and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a truck driver, driving for Bryan Truck Lines for 25 years, and also farmed. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed dirt track racing and enjoyed attending county fairs and watching tractor and horse pulling competitions. Douglas was a member of Bryan Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 2233, Bryan VFW Post No. 2489 and Bryan American Legion Post No. 284.

Douglas Jay Mowrer was born on March 6, 1944, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Wallace and Ellen (Stevens) Mowrer. He married Ilene Fae Landel on Aug. 7, 1982, in Montpelier, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on April 10, 2013.

Survivors include his stepchildren, Randy Landel of Coppers Cove, Texas, Steven Landel of Somerset, Kentucky, Ted Landel of Hillsdale, Michigan, Scott Landel of Findlay, Susan (Tom Opdycke) Grubb of Bryan and Ruth (Bryan) Spencer of Bryan; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a special daughter-in-law, Alice (James) Wilson of Killeen, Texas; two nephews; and one niece. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, with Ted Mathis officiating. Military rites by Bryan VFW Post No. 2489 will follow the service.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

