Doyle Bernath (1924 – 2017)

Doyle E. Bernath, age 93, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home.

Doyle worked for Phillips 66 as a maintenance supervisor for many years and then was self-employed until his retirement. He is also a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II.

Doyle was born in Hillsdale County, Michigan on October 15, 1924 to the late Andrew E. and the late Bessie I. (Grup) Bernath. On June 27, 1948, he married Catherine S. Stutesman, and she survives. He was a member of the Wauseon Masonic Lodge, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Amateur Radio Club. Doyle also enjoyed golfing and fishing on Lake Erie.

Beisdes his wife, Catherine, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Twila Stutz.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a contribution to the Winameg Christian Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.