Dr. Doyle Hill (1933-2019)

Dr. Hill was born to Lawrence and Marie Wiyrick Hill in Mountain Grove, Missouri. Doyle grew up in Mountain Grove and attended school where he enjoyed playing football.

He moved to Montpelier his senior year and graduated from Montpelier High School. He then attended college in Findlay where he again played football before joining the Navy. After his Naval service, he attended Ohio State, where he received his undergraduate degree in pre-med. He then went to Chicago College of Medicine, earning his doctorate degree.

He completed his internship in Bay City, Michigan, where he spent the next 28 years practicing medicine and donating his time as team physician and generously helping athletes of the local schools. In 1992, he chose to return to his roots in Mountain Grove where he attended and supported the Free Will Baptist Church and opened his medical practice there.

Although his profession was being a doctor, his service extended far beyond. Multiple people of all ages and walks of lief were touched by Doc’s loving and pouring into their lives by his many trademark ways. Another great joy of Doc’s was to give a scholarship each year to a deserving athlete to assist in furthering their career and education.

Doyle wanted others to know his savior and was blessed with the means and desire to financially support numerous students in Mexico who were seeking to become pastors. He took pleasure in the trips he could make to Mexico to donate his labor and medical experience to enhance the facilities and lives of those students. He passionately poured himself into enriching the lives of others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Sam Hill; brother-in-law, Nelson Simmons; and nephew, Mark Simmons. Survivors include his wife, Sherry; children, Debbie, Steve Glaza of Boston, Kim, Mike Heading of Fife, Lake Michigan; adopted son, Brad Hill; and stepson, Todd Berner; along with sisters, Ila Simmons, Sue and her husband, Gene Pgnataro.

To know Dr. Hill was to love him and we were all blessed by the positive impact, influence and inspiration of this man. We remind ourselves of the passage that is so fitting to Doyle’s life. 2 Timothy 4:7-8: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

