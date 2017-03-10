Duane C. Shadel (1941 – 2017)

Duane Carl Shadel, 75 years, of West Unity, passed away early Friday morning, March 10, 2017 at his son’s residence in Delta. Duane was born August 30, 1941 in West Unity, the son of the late Olen Leon and Evelyn Lucille (Ruihley) Shadel. He was a 1960 graduate of Fayette High School. An Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, Duane married Carolyn Kay Roush on July 1, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on July 1, 2000. He then married Eva Pauline Watters on May 5, 2001, and she preceded him in death on November 17, 2011.

Duane began his working career at the DeVilbiss Company in Keischmeier, Indiana where he began in 1961. In 1981, he moved to be a Die Setter and Operator for Dyco Manufacturing, retiring in 2003. He attended Fayette Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the West Unity American Legion Post 669. Duane enjoyed tinkering with woodworking and car engines and fixing anything that needed to be fixed.

Surviving is his son, Don (Renee) Shadel of Delta, Ohio; two granddaughters, Storm Shadel of Billings, Montana and Lily Shadel of Delta; one brother, Hillis (Helen) Shadel of West Unity; two sisters, Deb (Rodger) Lawson of Fayette and Lynette (Dennis) Daglow of Camden, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and both of his wives.

Visitation for Duane Carl Shadel will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Graveside services with Military Graveside Rites provided by the West Unity American Legion Post #669 will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2017 in West Franklin Cemetery with Pastor Paul Baker officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Fayette Church of the Nazarene, 511 South Fayette Street, Fayette, Ohio 43521 or to Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Williams and Fulton Counties, 230 Westfield Drive, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com