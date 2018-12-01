Dunne Hits 5 3s As Hartford Holds Off Bowling Green 76-63

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jason Dunne nailed five from long range to total 19 points and John Carroll added 18 as Hartford held off Bowling Green 76-63 on Saturday afternoon.

J.R. Lynch added 16 points, making 12 of 12 from the line, with three steals and three assists for Hartford (3-6).

The Hawks soared to a 32-23 halftime advantage before Bowling Green rallied. Dylan Frye got the Falcons rolling, hitting two straight from beyond the arc to start a 14-0 run for a 41-40 lead at the 10:59 mark. Hartford retook the lead 44-43 after Carroll drove for a layup with 9:27 left. He followed with another layup and Dunne added a trey as the Hawks pushed their advantage to 61-51 with 3:22 remaining.

Hartford was 9 of 31 from distance while the Falcons hit 7 of 32. Hartford made 24 trips to the foul line, making 23 while the Falcons made 10 of 19.

Justin Turner had 17 points and Demajeo Wiggins added 11 with 14 rebounds for Bowling Green (4-4).

