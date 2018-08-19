Earl Bechtol (1935-2018)

Earl L. Bechtol, age 83, of Montpelier, Ohio, died at 1:48 A.M. on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance. Mr. Bechtol worked at several area factories, including Spangler Candy Company, Hayes-Albion and Trim Trends. He was a member of the Ohio Army National Guard from 1954-1960. Earl was a member of First Brethren Church and enjoyed gardening and recycling old appliances.



Earl L. Bechtol was born on March 10, 1935, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Velma (Stahler) Bechtol. He was a 1955 graduate of Montpelier High School. Earl married Joan R. Kuszmaul on April 6, 1958 in Bryan and she survives.



Earl is also survived by his children, Kathy (Jack) Foster, of Clyde, Sherry Daniels, of Montpelier, Earl (Beth) Bechtol, Jr., of Defiance and Kimberly Deck, of Montpelier; six grandchildren, Jason Foster, Miranda (Jeremy) Thompson, Shannon Daniels, Jeff (Machia) Daniels, Ashley Daniels and Kelly Deck; twelve great grandchildren, Hunter, Nicholas and Fisher Thompson, Ethan, Ayreon, Tapaygnga, Novalene, Jayden, Josic, Marliena, Jayce and Hayden Daniels. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Bechtol; mother and step-father, Velma and Harry Piehl and an infant sister, Grace Bechtol.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at First Brethren Church where funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Brent Sloan officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.



Memorials are requested to the family.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.