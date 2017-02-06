Earl L. Grubb (1956 – 2017)

Earl L. Grubb, 60, of Edon and formerly of Montpelier, passed away at his home on February 2, 2017. He was born on March 9, 1956 in South Williamson, KY to Jack C. and Lillian (Marcum) Grubb. Earl worked as a supervisor for Winzeler Stamping Company for the last 40 years.

He is survived by his mother, Lilian Marcum of Williamson, WV; five sons, Jason L. Bruce of Roanoke, IN, Aaron (Kimberly) Grubb of Montpelier, Adam Grubb of Montpelier, Aric E. Grubb of Bryan and Allan (Roxanne) Hawkins of Angola, IN; daughter, Alysha (Chance) Gillen of Angola, IN; seven grandchildren, Austin Grubb, Bronson Sines, Avaya Hawkins, Kiarrah Gillen, Brittany Bruce and Jacob Bruce; three sisters, Kathy (Orie) Hilderbrand of Pioneer, Teresa (Perry) Hilderbrand of Lenore, West Virginia, and Sandra (Eugene) McClaine of Pioneer; brother, Ralph E. Grubb of Montpelier; half sister, Alma Grubb of Lavalette, WV; two half brothers, Jack C. and Michael Grubb of Wayne, WV; and best friend, “Boo”.

Earl was preceded in death by his father, Jack C. Grubb and sister, Patricia Grubb.

A time to receive friends will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. A memorial service will take place immediately following calling hours at 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Father Todd Dominique to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral costs. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com