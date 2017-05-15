Earl Reiniche (1939 – 2017)

Earl N. Reiniche, age 78, of Stryker, Ohio died early Saturday morning, May 13, 2017 in CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center.

He was born March 24, 1939 in Osseo, Michigan to the late Joseph and Veda (Waters) Reiniche. He married Kay Spencer on September 23, 1961 and she preceded him in death on September 22, 2013.

Earl was a 42 year employee of LaChoy and ConAgra, Archbold, Ohio where he served in Research and Development until his retirement in 1999. He was a avid golfer and member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold, Ohio and the former St. John Catholic Church, Stryker, Ohio. Earl was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his children, Steven L. Reiniche, Stryker, and Anita L. (Harl) Piety, Stryker. Grandchildren: Casey Reiniche, Aubri Reiniche, Payne and Logan Reiniche. Sisters, Phyllis Heslet and Joyce Stone. Brother, Larry Reiniche, all of Michigan. Brother-in- law: Jerry (Ellen) Spencer, Bryan, Ohio. Earl is preceded by his parents and wife, Kay.

Funeral Mass of the Resurrection 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2017 in St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold, Ohio. Father Stephen Stanbery officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Archbold, Ohio. Knights of Columbus will serve as pallbearers. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment services in the church. Friends may call for time of visitation with the family 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences at www.grisierfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.