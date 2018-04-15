Earl Shankster (1924 – 2018)

Earl L. Shankster, 94, of Bryan passed away peacefully Thursday morning. He was born on April 2, 1924 in Superior Township to Clarence Earl and Elma Opal (Deisler) Shankster. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1942. He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. On March 22, 1952 he married Alice A. Ernsberger in Bryan and she survives.

He was a lifetime member of the West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. Earl was a life long Superior Township farmer, he retired from Bob’s Marathon in 1987 after 27 years.

Earl is survived by his wife of 66 years Alice; children Janet (Fred) Bostater of Bryan, John (Stella) Shankster of Bryan and Randy (Jeanne) Shankster of Bryan; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; twin sister Evelyn Fox of Bryan; brother Willis Shankster of Montpelier, sister-in-law Barbara Shankster of Edon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wesley and Joseph Shankster.

A memorial service will held on April 21, 2018 at 11am at West Bethesda Church in Montpelier with Reverend Thomas Steensma to officiate. There will be a private interment at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to West Bethesda Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left atwww.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.