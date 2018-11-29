Early Morning Accident On I-475 In Perrysburg Claims Life Of Swanton Man

Wood County – Troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 475 near milepost 2 in the city of Perrysburg.

On November 29, 2018 at approximately 6:52 a.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Randy Hahn, age 67, of Swanton was traveling southbound on Interstate 475. Mr. Hahn went off the left side of the roadway striking the median and overturning. Mr. Hahn was ejected from the vehicle and into northbound traffic.

A 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Rachel Lehman age 36 of Portage was northbound on Interstate 475 when she struck Mr. Hahn. Randy Hahn was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash still remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Perrysburg Police Department, Perrysburg Fire & EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

