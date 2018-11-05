Edith Williams (1928-2018)

Editha B. Williams, 89 years, of Montpelier, passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Saint Anne Community, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Editha was born December 9, 1928 in Sherwood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Helen (Behnfeldt) Schroeder.

She was a 1946 graduate of Sherwood High School. She married William O. “Bud” Williams, Jr. on June 26, 1949 in Sherwood, and he preceded her in death on October 9, 2001. Editha worked at Ohio Art as a “Etch-a-Sketch” Stringer for 43 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church as well as being active in her card club and the Bryan Senior Center, where she enjoyed the friendship and activities. Editha enjoyed playing cards, cooking for her family, tending to her garden of vegetables and she treasured the time she was able to spend with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Thomas Williams of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Barbara Hancock of Bryan, Ohio and William “Bill” (Cathy) Williams, III of Fort Wayne, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Heidi Williams, Gretchen (Michael) Malott, Mandy (Matthew) Slabaugh, Jessica Williams, Erika Williams, Samantha Williams and Marisa Williams; four great-grandchildren, Jordan Williams-Voges, Meghan Malott, Trinity Slabaugh and Wyatt Slabaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William O. “Bud” Williams and her son-in-law, William “Bill” Hancock.

Funeral services for Editha B. Williams will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan with Pastor Mary Beth Smith Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, Florida 34221 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

