Edna Lashaway (1937 – 2017)

Edna Lucille (Weaver) Lashaway, 80, went to be with the Lord early Saturday, June 3rd, peacefully in her home in Montpelier, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Born Monday, May 10, 1937 to Edson and Helen (Beam) Weaver in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was married to Harold Reas Lashaway on February 28, 1953 in McClure, Ohio. Together they raised 9 children. On October 19, 2014, she married Daniel Shaffer and he survives.

Edna was an accomplished pianist and singer and used her talents in church and community events. She also enjoyed interior decorating, fishing, gardening and canning. She attended Alvordton United Brethren in Christ Church and loved the Lord dearly.

She is survived by her husband Daniel (Butch) Shaffer; children, Marsha Smith of Manchester, Tennessee, Pastor Michael (Zoranda) Lashaway of Sherwood , Ohio, Doug (Pat) Lashaway of Pioneer, Tina (Jerry) McKinney of Homosassa, Florida, Justin (Kris) Lashaway of Greenfield, Indiana, Melissa (Tony) Jennings of LaGrange, Georgia, Faron (Chasity) Lashaway of Manchester, Tennessee; sisters Lela Fox of Tontogany, Ohio, Marvel Smestad of Bowling Green, Ohio, Ruth (John) Eschedor of Bowling Green, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren; and step children Michelle (Noel) Van Dyke of Camden, Michigan, Darnell Shaffer of Bryan, and Daniel (Bub) Shaffer, Jr., of Edgerton, Ohio and adopted dog Rosie.

Edna was preceded in death by husband Harold Reas Lashaway, son Ricky Lee Lashaway, daughter Cynthia Lucille Lashaway, brother Donald Edson Weaver, and sister Marlene Jane Weaver.

Visitation for Edna will be on Tuesday, June 6th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio. Services will be on Wednesday at 1pm at the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene in Montpelier with Pastor Walter Hicks to officiate. There will be a private interment at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice or donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.