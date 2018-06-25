Edward Suntken (1929 – 2018)

Edward A. Suntken, age 89, of Edon, Ohio, died at 4:00 A.M. on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Center in Montpelier, Ohio, where he was a resident. Mr. Suntken was a switchman for Norfolk & Southern Railroad and retired as the Yard Conductor. He worked for the railroad for forty-two years, from age sixteen until his retirement at age sixty-five, and had the distinction of switching the last train out of the Montpelier terminal. He was a member of Butler Eagles and Wabash Railroad Union.

Edward A. Suntken was born on April 22, 1929, in Ford County, Illinois, the son of Alfred H. and Manola (Donner) Suntken, Sr. He married Margie A. Light on July 1, 1950, in Angola, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on March 23, 1996.

Survivors include one son, Thomas (Marty) Suntken, of Hamilton, Indiana; two daughters, Kathleen (Richard) Merrillat, of West Unity, Ohio, and Sandra (Daniel) Keller, of Edon; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Merle (Marcille) Suntken, of Ames, Iowa; one sister, Betty Preston, of Pioneer, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Patsy Light, of Montpelier; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred Jr., Richard and Robert Suntken, and one sister, Mary Herzog.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Duane Thiel officiating. Interment will follow in Eddy Cemetery near Hamilton.

Memorial donations are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.