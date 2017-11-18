Edwin Schnitkey (1958 – 2017)

Edwin A. “Ed” Schnitkey, age 59, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

Ed was a Construction Manager for Midwest Construction in Holland, Ohio.

Ed was born in Wauseon on January 24, 1958, the son of Harold and Jean (Beltz) Schnitkey. In 1997 he married Lee McCord, and she survives. He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Stryker. He was also a member of the Carpenter Union #351 in Rossford, Ohio. He loved anything outdoors and enjoyed deer hunting and fishing.

Surviving, besides his wife, Lee, are children; Chad Schnitkey of Archbold, Billie (Andy) Buehrer of Archbold, Wade (Andrea) Schnitkey of Archbold, Sean Schnitkey of Standish, Maine, Josh Thourot of Ridgeville Corners, and Katie Thourot of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren, Taylor, Brandi, Grace, Allie, Joshua, Jadelyn, Quinn, Kayne, and one on the way. He is also survived by two brothers, Norman (Jean) Schnitkey of Wauseon and Lowell (Sharon) Schnitkey of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois Sigg; and brother, Jeff Pace.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 23120 US-6, Stryker, OH, and again on Monday morning from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeff Corder, officiating. Interment will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Bell Tower Project at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.