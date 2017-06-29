Edwin Sherman (1939 – 2017)

Edwin M. Sherman, age 77, passed away peacefully in Boynton Beach, Florida on June 26, 2017.

He was born in Oregon, Ohio on November 7, 1939 to Edith (Boday) and Enoch Arlo (Jim) Sherman. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Arlene (Gospodarek).

Edwin graduated from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio and served in the United States Army. He moved to Delta, Ohio where he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, bowling, and butterfly hunting, among other things. Throughout the years, his interest in science and math only grew. He enjoyed writing, including penning a regular column for the Wauseon Expositor called “It’s Something To Think About”.

He is survived by his brother Calvin of Holland, Ohio; his 6 children, Christine (Brian) Anderson of Oakdale, California; Edwin II of Napoleon, Ohio; John (Dasha) of Mesa, Arizona; Karen of Newkirk, Oklahoma; Donna Marie of Boynton Beach, Florida; and Andrew (Melissa) of Waterville, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with 1 great-grandchild on the way.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, brothers Harold and Clayton, sisters Violet Gruetter and Ruth Veith and 3 grandchildren.

Visitation for Edwin will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 30, 2017, in the Pope John XXIII Room at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, and will continue Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A Memorial Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 A.M., with the Rev. Father David Bruning, officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the St. Caspar Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Wauseon American Legion Post 265, the Wauseon VFW Post 7424, or the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.